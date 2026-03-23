Taiwo Awoniyi News: Adds goal on lone shot
Awoniyi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Awoniyi took just a single shot during Sunday's win and made the most of it during Sunday's win. He put it in the back of the net to add to the misery for Spurs. Awoniyi has scored just twice this season and has been relegated to a minimal depth role, often playing only a few minutes off the bench in most matches.
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