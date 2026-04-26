Taiwo Awoniyi headshot

Taiwo Awoniyi News: Assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Awoniyi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 5-0 win against Sunderland.

Awoniyi put his name on the scoresheet Friday with an assist during the one-sided rout. The match was never particularly competitive and Awoniyi did well to cause issues even with just a single chance created. He didn't get too involved other than that assist, playing only two minutes off the bench.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
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