Taiwo Awoniyi News: Assists Friday
Awoniyi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 5-0 win against Sunderland.
Awoniyi put his name on the scoresheet Friday with an assist during the one-sided rout. The match was never particularly competitive and Awoniyi did well to cause issues even with just a single chance created. He didn't get too involved other than that assist, playing only two minutes off the bench.
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