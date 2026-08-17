Taiwo Awoniyi News: Completes Coventry switch

Awoniyi completed a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City on Monday.

Awoniyi was expected to fill a backup role at Nottingham Forest this season, but he should have a clearer path to playing time at Coventry, especially since there's a big chance Haji Wright (quadriceps) will open the season on the sidelines. Awoniyi dealt with numerous injuries in the 2026/27 season and was limited to just 17 league appearances (three starts) with the Trick Trees, but he still notched four goals on 15 shots (eight on target) while adding an assist.