Taiwo Awoniyi News: Logs brace
Awoniyi scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea.
Awoniyi was responsible for the third goal to give Nottingham Forest more breathing room in Monday's win. The forward should be active against Aston Villa in the second leg of the UEL semifinal, though there was only one goal combined in the first leg so this could be a tough defense for Awoniyi to crack.
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