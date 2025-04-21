Fantasy Soccer
Taiwo Awoniyi News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Awoniyi (hamstring) is on the bench for Monday's match against Tottenham.

Awoniyi was a late call for Monday's match and appears to have passed his testing, with the forward listed on the bench to face the Spurs. This is good news for the club, as he did start in the two outings before his injury. He will hope to see some time but will probably remain in a rotational role, starting in three of his 23 appearances this campaign.

