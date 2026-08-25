Taiwo Awoniyi News: Scores, assists in EFL Cup

Awoniyi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Plymouth in the EFL Cup.

Awoniyi didn't waste time making his presence felt, breaking the deadlock in the third minute to give Coventry the lead and later assisting Jack Rudoni two minutes later to double the team's advantage. Awoniyi was one of the latest signings Coventry made for the new season, and this performance should strengthen his claim for regular minutes at the EPL level.