Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Taiwo Awoniyi headshot

Taiwo Awoniyi News: Starts in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Awoniyi (abdomen) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Monaco on Saturday.

Awoniyi was viewed in the gym this week but has already taken the next step, with the forward seeing the pitch for 45 minutes in a friendly. He only saw a minor role with his three starts in 26 appearances last campaign, appearing for 400 minutes while registering a goal. This was a step down from the 2023/24 season, so he will hope to return to a bigger role now that he is fit to start the season.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now