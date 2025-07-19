Taiwo Awoniyi News: Starts in second half

Awoniyi (abdomen) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Monaco on Saturday.

Awoniyi was viewed in the gym this week but has already taken the next step, with the forward seeing the pitch for 45 minutes in a friendly. He only saw a minor role with his three starts in 26 appearances last campaign, appearing for 400 minutes while registering a goal. This was a step down from the 2023/24 season, so he will hope to return to a bigger role now that he is fit to start the season.