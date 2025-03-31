Fantasy Soccer
Tajon Buchanan Injury: Assist before injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Buchanan was subbed off due to injury in the 67th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Getafe. He assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created before exiting the match.

Buchanan's second start was an improvement, as it included an assist to a goal scored by Ayoze Perez. Unfortunately for the former, his action was cut short by an undisclosed injury that makes him questionable for Villarreal's game against Athletic on April 6.

