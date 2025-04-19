Tajon Buchanan Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Buchanan (ankle) is a game-time call for Sunday's match against Real Sociedad, manager Marcelino told media Saturday. "We're waiting to see if Buchanan is ready for tomorrow, the pain in his ankle has subsided quite a bit. It depends on how he handles the pain. We'll see and decide tomorrow," the manager said.

Buchanan will face a late fitness test to determine his availability for Sunday's match. If he passes it, though, he's likely to be part of the starting lineup since Villarreal are missing several offensive players.