Tajon Buchanan Injury: Late call due to ankle

Buchanan (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's match against Betis, according to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, per Victor Franch of Marca. "We have doubts with Tajon, who has a sprained ankle the other day. Tomorrow we'll see if it's available. He has had a very good progression with each passing day. We will have to evaluate if it is available."

Buchanan looks to be in need of some testing ahead of Sunday's match, being given another day to train and likely facing a fitness test ahead of the contest against Betis to determine if he is fit. This will be something to monitor, as he has started in their past three outings. That said, this could force a change, with Yeremi Pino as a possible replacement if Buchanan is left out.