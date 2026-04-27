Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan Injury: Misses with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Buchanan was out for Sunday's 2-1 win over Celta due to a knock, according to Mattew Scianitti of TSN.

Buchanan was not an option for Sunday's game after he was unable to train the days ahead of the contest, suffering from a knock. Luckily for the midfielder, it has only been deemed a knock, and he is week-to-week, potentially not missing much more time. They are now heading into the final stretch of the season with only five games remaining, so he will need to make a quick turnaround. Even more important, he won't want any setbacks, as he has his eyes on the World Cup this summer.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
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