Tajon Buchanan Injury: Named to squad list
Buchanan (ankle) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Celta Vigo.
Buchanan has been out the past two outings, but appears to possibly be set for a return Wednesday, as he is on the squad list to face Celta. This is good news for the club, as he did start in their past three outings. However, he will still likely need to pass some testing to be an option for the contest.
