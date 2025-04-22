Fantasy Soccer
Tajon Buchanan Injury: Named to squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Buchanan (ankle) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Celta Vigo.

Buchanan has been out the past two outings, but appears to possibly be set for a return Wednesday, as he is on the squad list to face Celta. This is good news for the club, as he did start in their past three outings. However, he will still likely need to pass some testing to be an option for the contest.

