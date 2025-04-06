Tajon Buchanan Injury: Off hurt

Buchanan generated one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic. He was subbed off due to injury in the 57th minute.

Buchanan had to come off in the 57th minute with an injury against Athletic Club. He had started the last three matches in a row in league play, having previously come off the bench four times since joining from Inter Milan during the winter.