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Tajon Buchanan News: Featuring for Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Buchanan is set to serve and likely start for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Buchanan is entering his second straight World Cup with Canada, as he has been called up for 2026, likely to earn a starting role yet again for the team. He will likely hold down the right flank of the midfield, although he is versatile and could give time in the middle or either flank of the attacking midfield. He is one of the few players on the squad who plays in a top-five league in Europe, so he will be a key player to the team, earning seven goals and one assist in 34 appearances (21 starts) with Villarreal this campaign. He will then be used as a pain playmaker on the flanks, partnering up with Alphonso Davies (hamstring) once fit, mainly used to set up Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up front.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
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