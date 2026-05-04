Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Buchanan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Levante.

Buchanan found the back of the net while playing in just the final minutes off the bench Saturday during the 5-1 win over Levante. The midfielder has only been used in a rotational role off the bench, starting just four times in the last nine league appearances, having scored two goals with five crosses and making three interceptons in that span

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
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