Tajon Buchanan News: Finds back of net
Buchanan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Levante.
Buchanan found the back of the net while playing in just the final minutes off the bench Saturday during the 5-1 win over Levante. The midfielder has only been used in a rotational role off the bench, starting just four times in the last nine league appearances, having scored two goals with five crosses and making three interceptons in that span
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