Buchanan was very active against Real Betis in a match that proved difficult for much of the Villarreal squad. He has now scored just one goal in his last nine LaLiga appearances and has struggled to find consistent end product. Three of his five league goals this season came in a single match against Girona on August 24, highlighting how limited his production has been on paper since then. Even so, his performance against Betis showed clear upside, and he will look to build on that display despite facing a tough test against Real Madrid in the next fixture.