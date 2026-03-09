Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan News: Scores opener in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 9, 2026

Buchanan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Elche.

Buchanon scored the first goal as his side went on to win 2-1. He returned to the starting lineup after three games out of the lineup. He scored from his only shot on target since January 17th. He also created two chances in the game for the second time since December. This was his sixth goal of the season and his first since December 6th.

