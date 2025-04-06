Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan News: Starts against Athletic Club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Buchanan (undisclosed) will be part of his team's starting lineup Sunday versus Athletic Club.

Buchanan has been preferred over Yeremi Pino on the right wing after avoiding a significant problem from the knock that forced him to leave the previous match. The Canadian has just recorded his first La Liga assist and might continue to generate danger for the opposition alongside quality teammates like Ayoze Perez and Alex Baena.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now