Tajon Buchanan News: Starts against Athletic Club
Buchanan (undisclosed) will be part of his team's starting lineup Sunday versus Athletic Club.
Buchanan has been preferred over Yeremi Pino on the right wing after avoiding a significant problem from the knock that forced him to leave the previous match. The Canadian has just recorded his first La Liga assist and might continue to generate danger for the opposition alongside quality teammates like Ayoze Perez and Alex Baena.
