Buchanan led the Villarreal attack Tuesday with three shot attempts (zero on goal) as they were eased-past in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. In addition to his attacking output, the wide-midfielder contributed one tackle (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort across his 83 minutes of play. After netting a hat-trick versus Girona in La Liga's Gameweek 2, Buchanan has scored just once from nine shots (three on goal) across his last 15 appearances (10 starts).