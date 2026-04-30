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Tajon Buchanan News: Trains normally, option for Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Buchanan (undisclosed) returned to normal training Wednesday and is in contention for Saturday's clash against Levante, according to coach Marcelino. "Bucha trained normally, he will be an option for the game if he doesn't have any setbacks."

Buchanan had been ruled out of last weekend's win over Celta with a knock and was listed as week-to-week at the time, making his swift return to full training a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The Canadian midfielder will be keen to get back on the pitch for the final stretch of the season with the World Cup this summer firmly in his sights, and Villarreal will be happy to have him available again heading into Saturday's fixture against Levante.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
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