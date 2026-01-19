Kubo suffered an apparent significant hamstring injury during Sunday's victory against Barcelona and was stretchered off in the 69th minute of the game. The right winger will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will need to recover. This is a blow for the Basques, since the Japanese winger had been returning to form and started the last seven La Liga games. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ander Barrenetxea the main option to start in the frontline during his time out.