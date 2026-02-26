Takefusa Kubo headshot

Takefusa Kubo Injury: Training with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kubo (hamstring) was spotted in training with the ball Thursday, the club posted.

Kubo has entered a new phase of his rehabilitation and is now working individually with the ball, though he will still need around three weeks before returning to competition. The Japanese winger is an undisputed starter on the right flank, and his return in the coming weeks could provide a boost during the final stretch of the Liga campaign.

Takefusa Kubo
Real Sociedad
