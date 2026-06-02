Takefusa Kubo News: Creative heartbeat of Japan

Kubo has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to be the primary attacking threat and creative force for the Samurai Blue throughout the competition.

Kubo made 24 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad this season, contributing two goals and four assists while also winning the Copa del Rey in what was a positive if injury-affected campaign for the young winger. The left-footed right winger brings dribbling ability, quick feet and a creative vision that makes him Japan's most dangerous individual attacker, and manager Moriyasu will build much of Japan's attacking play around his ability to create chances and unlock defenses with his technical brilliance. Kubo heads into the World Cup as the player the entire nation will be watching most closely, and a deep run at the tournament could finally establish him as one of the best players in the world.