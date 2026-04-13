Takefusa Kubo News: Headed assist in draw

Kubo assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Kubo's header back across the face of goal Saturday setup Real Sociedad's third goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. The assist marks a triumphant return for the attacker who has been absent since January due to a hamstring injury. Once his fitness has been rebuilt, expect Kubo to challenge Ander Barrenetxea or Goncalo Guedes for a place in the Real Sociedad starting XI.