Takefusa Kubo headshot

Takefusa Kubo News: Makes first start since January

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Kubo crossed once inaccurately, created a chance and made two interceptions during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Kubo was held off the scoresheet while tying for the team-high in interceptions. Kubo has combined for an assist, three chances created and two crosses since returning from a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. Wednesday was the attacker's first league start since January.

Takefusa Kubo
Real Sociedad
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