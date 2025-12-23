Kubo scored his second goal of the season with a well-taken header after a crucial chance created by Gonçalo Guedes. Operating from the right flank, he has registered 21 shots and created 19 chances, but has directly contributed to just three goals so far. There is clear attacking upside in his play, though the end product has yet to fully follow, leaving him on pace for roughly four goals across 30 league matches. Kubo will now face a tough test against Atlético Madrid, who sit third in the table, as he looks to deliver a strong performance for a Sociedad side currently struggling in 16th place.