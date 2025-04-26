Takefusa Kubo News: Takes two shots in loss

Kubo generated two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Deportivo Alaves.

Kubo co-led Sociedad in shots during the match, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder had a pretty quiet outing stat-wise other than that. He logged his 31st start in 42 overall appearances in 2024-25, with seven goals and two assists.