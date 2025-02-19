Takehiro Tomiyasu Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Tomiyasu has undergone successful surgery on the right knee issue he first sustained during preseason, the club announced. He will be out until the end of the year.

Tomiyasu suffered a knee injury during preseason and underwent initial surgery in August. He returned to full training and made a substitute appearance against Southampton in October. However, ongoing knee issues led to a second surgical procedure. Tomiyasu will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation, with a return expected by the end of the year.