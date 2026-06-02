Takehiro Tomiyasu News: Fit to start in back line

Tomiyasu has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to feature in the back-three as a versatile and experienced option who can operate at center-back or as a wing-back.

Tomiyasu joined Ajax on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Arsenal expired, making his debut at the Amsterdam club and bringing elite Premier League experience to a defensive unit that will benefit greatly from his quality and leadership. The defender's combination of technical ability, defensive solidity and versatility makes him one of the most valuable squad members available to manager Moriyasu, capable of filling multiple roles across the defensive unit depending on the tactical requirements of each fixture. Tomiyasu heads into the World Cup in a strong position after securing a move to a Champions League club and will be motivated to deliver his best football for Japan this summer despite logging in only nine games across all competitions this season due to injuries.