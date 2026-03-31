Takuma Asano Injury: Back in team training

Asano (hamstring) returned to team training this week and is on track to be available for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Juanmi Sanchez of Ultima Hora.

Asano has had a miserable run with hamstring issues this season, suffering a setback that pushed his return back further than originally anticipated after an initial February injury. Getting back on the pitch with the team is a significant step forward for the Japanese forward, and there is genuine optimism within the club that he can contribute across Mallorca's final nine matches of the season. With his contract expiring on June 30 and an extension unlikely, Asano will be motivated to make the most of what little time he has left to help the club avoid relegation.