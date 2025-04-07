Takuma Asano Injury: Forced off early

Asano was forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss against Celta Vigo after feeling muscle discomfort, coach Jagoba Arrasate said in a press conference, according to Jordi Jimenez for Deportes Cope Baleares.

Asano experienced muscular discomfort and requested to be substituted during Saturday's match against Celta Vigo. He is expected to be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will be available for Saturday's match against Real Sociedad.