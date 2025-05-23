Fantasy Soccer
Takuma Asano headshot

Takuma Asano Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Asano (undisclosed) is ruled out for the season finale against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday as he doesn't feature in the squad list.

Asano will remain out and miss the season finale against Rayo Vallecano as he is still dealing with his injury and might have returned from the previous one a bit early. He will aim to be fit and back available for the pre-season with Mallorca. Cyle Larin is expected to get a larger role in the frontline on Saturday.

Takuma Asano
Mallorca
