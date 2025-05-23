Takuma Asano Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Asano (undisclosed) is ruled out for the season finale against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday as he doesn't feature in the squad list.

Asano will remain out and miss the season finale against Rayo Vallecano as he is still dealing with his injury and might have returned from the previous one a bit early. He will aim to be fit and back available for the pre-season with Mallorca. Cyle Larin is expected to get a larger role in the frontline on Saturday.