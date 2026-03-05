Takuma Asano Injury: Suffers setback

Asano (hamstring) was expected to resume team training this week but apparently suffered a setback from his injury and will miss more time on the sidelines, according to Juanmi Sanchez from Ultima Hora.

Asano has been battling multiple injuries dating back to last season, with the most recent being a hamstring issue he picked up in early February that initially required about four weeks of recovery. That said, the Japanese forward was expected to rejoin team training this week but appears to have suffered a setback and will need additional time on the sidelines to fully recover. This is a tough break for Mallorca, as he provides a solid attacking option when healthy, though he has mostly been used off the bench during this campaign.