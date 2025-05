Asano assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid.

Asano created Sergi Darder's game-winner just after halftime with his first assist in the season. The forward had a pretty quiet game stat-wise, though. That was his 13th start in 21 overall appearances in 2024-25.