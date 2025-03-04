Takuma Asano News: Nets equalizer

Asano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Asano had a decent showing against Deportivo Alvaes on Sunday. In 65 minutes played, the right midfielder scored one goal from one shot attempt, created two chances, completed one of his two dribble attempts, and won three of his four ground duels. The goal is Asano's first in eight La Liga starts this season, and he will look to build on this momentum on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao.