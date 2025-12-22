Minamino was feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Cup matches over the weekend, and after further analysis, the attacker's injury has been confirmed. Unfortunately for the attacker, this will force him out of the team for the rest of the season and potentially into the start of next season, set to miss around eight to nine months with his recovery. This is a rough loss for the club as he ends his season with 15 starts in 19 appearances, recording four goals and three assists. Ansu Fati is likely to see more time due to the absence of Minamino.