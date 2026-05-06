Takumi Minamino Injury: Trains with ball on grass

Minamino (knee) has returned to working with the ball on the grass as part of his rehabilitation from the ACL injury he suffered in late December, according to Lig'ASM.

Minamino has been making steady progress in his recovery and getting back on the pitch with the ball is a meaningful milestone after months of gym-based rehabilitation. The Japanese international is still not expected to return to competitive action before the start of next season, but the encouraging progression of his recovery points toward him being available when Monaco's preseason kicks off.