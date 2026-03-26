Takumi Minamino Injury: Working hard on rehab
Minamino (knee) was spotted working in the gym on his rehabilitation Wednesday, with a return to action not expected until the start of next season, according to LigASM.
Minamino has been sidelined since late December after tearing his ACL, ending what had been a solid first half of the season as a regular starter in Monaco's front line. The Japanese international is now deep into his rehab process, and the Diagonale will look to have him fully fit and available when preseason kicks off. With several months still remaining in his recovery, Minamino will have no involvement in Monaco's final push of the current season.
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