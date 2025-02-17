Takumi Minamino News: Contributes in three goals
Minamino scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 7-1 victory versus Nantes.
Minamino was impressive and his attacking runs were a problem the opposing defense simply couldn't solve. The Japanese star snapped a drought of 16 games between Ligue 1 and UCL matches in which he couldn't record a goal or an assist. He has two goals and three assists this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now