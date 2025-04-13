Takumi Minamino News: Opens scoring in win
Minamino scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Marseille.
Minamino opened the scoring Saturday against Marseille in the 34th minute after a scramble in the opponent's box and a pass from Denis Zakaria. He was a constant threat to the defense throughout the match and finished with three shots. The Japanese winger will look to build on this performance against Strasbourg on Saturday.
