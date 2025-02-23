Takumi Minamino News: Scores again
Minamino scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lille.
Minamino scored for a second consecutive league game, moving himself up to a total of three goals on the season. He also recorded at least one shot on target for a third consecutive league outing and is up to seven shots and four shots on target in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now