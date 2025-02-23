Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Takumi Minamino headshot

Takumi Minamino News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Minamino scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lille.

Minamino scored for a second consecutive league game, moving himself up to a total of three goals on the season. He also recorded at least one shot on target for a third consecutive league outing and is up to seven shots and four shots on target in that span.

Takumi Minamino
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now