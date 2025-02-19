Takumi Minamino News: Scores against Benfica

Minamino scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Benfica.

Minamino found the net again Tuesday again after his sensational performance against Nantes. He was well set up by Breel Embolo to score his third goal in the Champions League this season. However, it was not enough to help his team qualify for the next round. He will try to build on this form against Lille on Saturday.