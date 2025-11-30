Minamino found the net once in Saturday's victory over PSG, benefiting from a precise pass by Aleksandr Golovin that rewarded his high offensive involvement and his team's control of the game, as he was constantly active in the attacking third and nearly increased the lead, only to be denied by a superb save from Lucas Chevalier. This was the second time this season he has scored consecutive goals across all competitions, while the Japanese forward has started 12 of 19 possible matches amid regular squad rotation due to fixture congestion. He currently has three goals and two assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.