Talles Magno Injury: Dealing with minor injury

Magno is nursing a minor injury that kept him sidelined for all three preseason friendlies at Coachella Valley and now casts serious doubt over his availability for Sunday's season opener against LA Galaxy. The forward has yet to get the green light, and his status remains up in the air heading into the weekend. If he is unable to recover in time, Nicolas Fernandez is in line to lead the line against the Galaxy and should hold down the starting striker role until Magno is fully fit and back in the mix.