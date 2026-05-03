Talles Magno Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Magno is a late scratch from Sunday's match against D.C. United for undisclosed reasons, according to his club.

Magno appears to have suffered an injury or some other issue in warmups, as he is a late scratch from the starting XI. This leaves Malachi Jones to start in his spot, rough for Magno, as he was about to earn his first start of the season. More should come of his status in the next few days, a rough depth option loss for the club.