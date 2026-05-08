Talles Magno Injury: Ruled out for extended period

Magno (undisclosed) remains injured and won't be an option for the next few weeks, Roberto Abramowitz of Especialistas del Deporte reports.

Magno now appears unlikely to play a meaningful role before the World Cup break if he continues to deal with the issue. Despite failing to start this season, he came off the bench in all league games when available and scored two goals over that span, so his absence is a blow to the team's offensive depth. Both Hannes Wolf and Agustin Ojeda are currently expected to see longer outings on the wings until the Brazilian is back in contention.