Talles Magno News: On bench Sunday

Magno (undisclosed) is on the bench for the season-opening match against LA Galaxy.

Magno will be available after recovering from a minor injury, giving his team an offensive boost to start the campaign. He could play as a substitute in upcoming games, potentially sharing time with Hannes Wolf on the left wing. Magno returned to NYC FC in January after spending the last season in Brazil with Corinthians, for whom he scored one goal and one assist over 24 league appearances (10 starts).