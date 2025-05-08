Tammy Abraham Injury: Fit for Bologna fixture

Abraham (thigh) will be called up for Friday's game versus Bologna, Sky Italy reported.

Abraham was diagnosed with simple muscle fatigue after getting hurt before the last game and has been able to shake it off. He, Santiago Gimenez and Luka Jovic have been splitting time in one spot up front in recent matches. He has scored once and assisted twice in his last six displays (three starts), totaling six shots (two on target), four chances created and three tackles (one won).