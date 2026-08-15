Tammy Abraham Injury: Forced off in final pre-season test

Abraham was forced off during Aston Villa's final preseason friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach with an apparent injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Abraham suffered an apparent injury during Saturday's friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach after slipping while attempting to reach Ross Barkley's pass, receiving treatment before trying to continue but ultimately limping down the tunnel. No details have been provided on the nature or severity of the issue, so his status will need to be monitored before Aston Villa can determine whether he is available for the start of the season. With Brian Madjo already expected to miss the opening weeks and Ollie Watkins having not featured during preseason following his post-World Cup break, Abraham's progress will be particularly important as head coach Unai Emery assesses his striker options.