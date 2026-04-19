Tammy Abraham headshot

Tammy Abraham Injury: Nets game-winner, injures shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Abraham scored one goal before appearing to injure his shoulder in Sunday's 4-3 win over Sunderland.

Abraham would come up clutch with a stoppage-time goal to win the match for Villa, but suffered an injury in the process, grabbing at his shoulder during celebrations. This appears to be some type of dislocation, although further scans will be needed. He serves as a backup either way, but this would be a massive loss from the bench, with Ollie Watkins to continue as their starting forward.

Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tammy Abraham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tammy Abraham See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
Author Image
Jonny Black
73 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
74 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
76 days ago