Tammy Abraham Injury: Nets game-winner, injures shoulder
Abraham scored one goal before appearing to injure his shoulder in Sunday's 4-3 win over Sunderland.
Abraham would come up clutch with a stoppage-time goal to win the match for Villa, but suffered an injury in the process, grabbing at his shoulder during celebrations. This appears to be some type of dislocation, although further scans will be needed. He serves as a backup either way, but this would be a massive loss from the bench, with Ollie Watkins to continue as their starting forward.
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